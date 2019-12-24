TORONTO -- A man accused of robbing a gas station and violently assaulting an employee in downtown Toronto in June is being sought by police.

Police said that the incident happened on June 13 at about 4:08 a.m. after a man entered a gas station kiosk at Front Street East and Lower Sherbourne Street wearing a baseball hat and a hoodie pulled tightly around his face.

The suspect then brandished a knife and jumped over the counter before pointing the knife at the victim and demanding that he open the cash register, police allege. The suspect then ordered the victim to lay on the floor.

The suspect allegedly removed the money from the till and put it in his pockets while the victim remained on the floor, according to police.

After removing all the money from the till, police said the suspect “stomped” on the victim’s head several times, leaving him unconscious.

The suspect then fled the store.

Police said that the victim was later transported to hospital suffering from a fractured eye socket, a fractured skull, as well as cuts and bruising to his face.

A suspect has been identified by police as Ryan Foster, 30, of Toronto.

Foster is described by police as standing five-foot-eight to five-foot-ten with a muscular build. He has several tattoos on his body, including stars on his chest, the words “Foster Baby” on his right hand, a Pisces sign on the right side of this neck and a cross on his right forearm.

Police said that Foster should be considered dangerous, adding that anyone who sees Foster should not approach him but to call 9-1-1 instead.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or to leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers.