Police search for vehicle after deadly daylight shooting in Brampton
One man is dead after he was shot and killed in broad daylight in a residential neighbourhood in Brampton on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police say.
Officers were called to a home on Finegan Circle, near Mississauga and Mayfield roads, at around 8:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
When they arrived on scene, a man in his 30s was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said, and he was subsequently pronounced dead on scene.
“At this point, it appears that the shooting occurred outside,” Const. Tyler Bell-Morena told reporters in front of the home where the shooting took place.
Investigators said they believe the suspects involved fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers. Police have released a photo of a vehicle of interest wanted in connection with the deadly shooting. The vehicle has been described as a red 2020 Honda Civic with gold trim and handles and a yellow racing strap on the front. The vehicle's licence plate is DAPK152, police added.
Police have released a photo of a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide in Brampton.
“That vehicle is on file as stolen,” Bell-Morena said. “The occupants of that vehicle of interest… should be considered armed and dangerous.”
He said police do not believe the shooting was random.
“We can consider this to be an isolated incident to this victim,” Bell-Morena added. “Whether or not the victim is the intended target that would come out in the forthcoming investigation.”
He said police have not yet confirmed whether the suspects and victim were known to one another.
“Right now the working theory is more than one suspect. That is subject to change,” Bell-Morena told reporters Friday.
He could not say if anyone else was at the home when the gunfire rang out but confirmed that no other injuries were reported.
Officers are continuing to canvass the neighbourhood for witnesses and security footage.
Police are also asking anyone with dash camera footage from the area at the time of the shooting to contact investigators.
“A shooting anytime is concerning and just completely unacceptable,” he said. “When we see it during daylight hours it is more brazen because there are more people out, there is more potential for witnesses. So that all speaks to some of the motives behind what happened.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING NYC shaken by earthquake, aftershocks possible
An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.
LIVE @ 11:30 PDT Amber Alert: Air 1, search and rescue teams called to look for missing B.C. infant
B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.
Millions in funding coming for homebuilding innovation initiatives, Trudeau says
The federal government intends to earmark more than $600 million in the upcoming budget for a series of new homebuilding innovation efforts aimed at scaling-up the development of modular and prefabricated homes in Canada.
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
Former Trump officials are among the most vocal opponents of returning him to the White House
As Donald Trump seeks the presidency for a third time, he is being vigorously opposed by a vocal contingent of former officials who are stridently warning against his return to power and offering dire predictions for the country and the rule of law if his campaign succeeds.
Ex-Hydro-Quebec worker accused of spying for China pleads not guilty to new charges
A former employee of Quebec's hydro utility who is accused of spying on behalf of China has pleaded not guilty to additional charges.
Laundry pods recalled over risk of exposure to harmful chemicals
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
'Plan for the worst': Eclipse viewings expected to put pressure on cellphone networks
With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless traffic in those areas.
A senior U.K. lawmaker fell victim to a sexting scam. His colleagues are being urged to go to police
British lawmakers who may have been targeted in a sexting scam were urged Friday to go to police, after a senior Conservative admitted disclosing the personal phone numbers of some colleagues to an unknown individual who held 'compromising' material on him.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Still tens of thousands without power after snowfall in Quebec
There are 50,020 customers without electricity after major snowfall in Quebec.
-
Montreal public health warns of overdoses linked to alleged counterfeit Dilaudid use
Montreal public health is calling for vigilance after a recent death and several overdoses linked to the alleged consumption of hydromorphone, better known under the brand name Dilaudid.
-
Quebec app helps amateur astronomers watch the eclipse
Amateur astronomers or one-time eclipse enthusiasts can now use a new bilingual app to ensure they get the best experience on April 8.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Eastway Tank, owner plead guilty in 2022 explosion that killed 6 at Ottawa business
Eastway Tank and its owner, Neil Greene, have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to an explosion that killed six people at an Ottawa business more than two years ago.
-
Ottawa student transport driver facing sexual assault charges
A 52-year-old student transportation driver is facing charges following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in a van in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa gets $37.5 million for making 'substantial progress' towards housing targets
The city of Ottawa is receiving $37.5 million in provincial funding under Ontario's Building Faster Fund for making "substantial progress" towards its housing goals in 2023. The city reached 93 per cent of its housing target in 2023.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault drug bust leads to arrest, charges, $80K in seized drugs
A Sault drug bust last weekend has resulted in the seizure of $80,000 in suspected drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, along with an arrest, police say.
-
Millions in funding coming for homebuilding innovation initiatives, Trudeau says
The federal government intends to earmark more than $600 million in the upcoming budget for a series of new homebuilding innovation efforts aimed at scaling-up the development of modular and prefabricated homes in Canada.
-
Community near Sudbury is short $3M in reserve funds
Residents of Markstay-Warren, a community just east of Sudbury, were brought up to speed on their municipality’s financial situation during a special council meeting Thursday evening.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Education minister slams WRDSB eclipse reversal
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the Waterloo Region District School Board’s abrupt decision to close schools Monday during the solar eclipse is “entirely unacceptable.”
-
Dog killed, woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Cambridge
A 49-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Cambridge.
-
Vehicle drives into Kitchener home
A vehicle slammed into a home in a Kitchener neighbourhood on Friday morning.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING McNorgan found guilty in death of 8-year-old Girl Guide and injuries to seven others
Petronella McNorgan has been found guilty of one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in death of Malik Edwards
A 47-year-old man has been charged with one count of manslaughter after a fight in downtown London on March 28.
-
Unemployment rate dips in London
London's unemployment rate rose a full half a per cent in March. It now sits at 6.4 per cent compared to February.
Windsor
-
Road closures planned during solar eclipse in Essex County
Essex County OPP are informing the public about several road closures planned for the solar eclipse due to the influx of people in the region.
-
Windsor’s unemployment rate dips to second highest in Canada
The unemployment rate in Windsor was the second highest in Canada last month, according to Statistics Canada.
-
Vehicle crashes into Harrow store front
Police say it happened on King Street just after 11 a.m. and call it an “unfortunate incident.”
Barrie
-
Woman, 18, facing second-degree murder charge in Orillia man's death granted bail
An 18-year-old woman facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of an Orillia man in December walked out of a Barrie courthouse on Thursday morning.
-
Knife-wielding teen sought in Essa Township convenience store robbery
Police are actively seeking the public's help in identifying a young suspect involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Essa Township.
-
Criminal investigation in downtown Barrie stemmed from false tip, police say
Police say an investigation into criminal activity early Thursday morning in Barrie stemmed from a tip that has since turned out to be inaccurate information.
Winnipeg
-
New health-care centre coming to downtown Winnipeg
A new health-care centre will be built at the site of Portage Place in downtown Winnipeg.
-
Province introduces bills targeting organized crime
The Manitoba government is sharing details on two bills designed to reduce crime and increase safety.
-
Nightclub owner’s appeal to keep liquor license denied
A Winnipeg nightclub owner’s appeal to keep his liquor service license has been denied by the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority (LGCA).
Atlantic
-
Daughter of Carly Simon ready to 'see the total eclipse of the sun' in Maritimes
The daughter of Carly Simon, singer of 'You're So Vain,' which mentions an eclipse in Nova Scotia, now lives in the Maritimes, just in time for the upcoming solar eclipse.
-
Colorado State University forecast for 2024 hurricane season calls for a busy one
Colorado State University has released their first forecast for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which predicts a very active one.
-
N.B. man sentenced for trying to smuggle 71 kilos of cocaine into Canada
A New Brunswick man will serve a nine-year prison sentence for trying to smuggle 71.5 kilograms of cocaine into Canada.
N.L.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
Edmonton
-
Grid alert results in temporary outages for thousands of Edmontonians
Thousands of Edmonton residents were briefly left in the dark on Friday morning as a result of rotating outages.
-
Street sweeping begins Monday, Edmonton issues parking ban reminder
Edmonton is set to begin spring street sweeping on April 8 to clear away gravel and other debris left over from winter.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Morning snow, weekend warming
A snowy start to the day in the Edmonton area and across much of central and north-central Alberta.
Calgary
-
Brand new junior high school to be built in Brooks, Alta.
Residents in the town of Brooks will soon be seeing a new junior high school to replace their existing institution, which is more than 70 years old.
-
WHL expected to introduce 14-year-old Calgary defenceman Landon DuPont as exceptional status player Monday
The Western Hockey League is expected to announce the designation of 14-year-old defenceman Landon DuPont as its next exceptional status player at a Monday press conference.
-
Alberta's second grid alert in 2 days leads to rolling blackouts
The Alberta Electric System Operator issued another grid alert on Friday, the second in the past two days, and ENMAX says it led them to shut down power to a number of Calgary communities.
Regina
-
A Sask. man found injured hours after RCMP failed to complete requested wellness check has died
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
-
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
-
Sask. invests $530,000 into short line rail infrastructure
The provincial government announced an investment of $530,000 for the province’s 13 short line railways on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
A Sask. man found injured hours after RCMP failed to complete requested wellness check has died
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
-
Sask. woman arrested after another woman was stabbed
A 44-year-old Sask. woman was arrested and charged after a 56-year-old woman was stabbed shortly before 12 a.m. Friday.
-
'I'm frustrated': Sask. government cuts ties with legal clinic, CLASSIC
The Saskatchewan government has cut ties with an organization that provides free legal help to those living in poverty.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 11:30 PDT
LIVE @ 11:30 PDT Amber Alert: Air 1, search and rescue teams called to look for missing B.C. infant
B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.
-
Family of B.C. boy who survived near-drowning struggling to access provincial funding
Nearly one year after three-year-old Rya Hope nearly drowned in Cultus Lake, his family is tangled in provincial funding bureaucracy while paying out-of-pocket for his medical expenses.
-
Current Vancouver city councillor wins B.C. NDP nomination
A current Vancouver city councillor has won the B.C. NDP nomination for a provincial riding after the environment minister announced he will not run again.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 11:30 PDT
LIVE @ 11:30 PDT Amber Alert: Air 1, search and rescue teams called to look for missing B.C. infant
B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.
-
Rescue effort to save stranded B.C. orca calf could occur next week, says chief
Ehattesaht First Nation Chief Simon John says a highly orchestrated attempt to rescue a killer whale calf stranded in a Vancouver Island lagoon could happen as early as next week.
-
Man arrested after exposing himself to 12-year-old girl on Victoria bus, police say
Plainclothes police officers in Victoria arrested a 65-year-old man last week after he allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl on a transit bus.