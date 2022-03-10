Police search for suspects after armed robbery at Mississauga jewelry store

Peel police are looking to identify three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Police say officers responded to the incident at around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Airport Road and Derry Road.

Three male suspects, including one armed with a firearm, entered the store and then fled with “an amount of jewelry,” police said.

The owner of the store posted to social media a surveillance video of the robbery. Three suspects are seen in the video entering the store, and one of them points a gun at the person behind the cashier.

The suspects are then seen ransacking the store, opening cabinets and grabbing jewelry. In the Facebook post, the owner said the suspects took items worth more than $500,000.

The suspects fled in a vehicle, police said.

There were three victims at the store at that time, according to police. One victim, a 59-year-old from Mono, Ont., went to a local hospital with minor non-life-threatening injuries.

Police described the first suspect wearing black and gray camo sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, black gloves and holding a firearm.

The second suspect is described wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt with a black jacket over top and red and black running shoes.

The third suspect is described wearing black and grey sweatpants, a grey hoody with a black jacket over top and black and white shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.