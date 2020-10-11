TORONTO -- A 29-year-old man is wanted in connection with a criminal harassment investigation in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood.

Toronto police say the investigation began on Oct. 7 after a man met a woman socially and then was seen numerous times at the woman’s address and workplace.

Investigators say that at some point, the man changed his appearance to hide his identity.

“The man caused the woman to be concerned for her safety,” police said in a news release issued on Sunday.

A suspect identified as Toronto-resident Alexander Murrell is wanted for two counts of criminal harassment, public mischief and three counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police have described him as standing about six-feet tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has green or blue eyes, a shaved head and no facial hair.

The suspect may be using the name Jeff Hall, investigators said.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.