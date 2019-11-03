

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a 35-year-old man after two people were found dead in Hamilton.

Emergency crews were called to a townhouse on the Central Mountain just after midnight on Saturday to check on the wellbeing of the residents.

When officers arrived they found a deceased man and woman. Both had sustained gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the victims were killed sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Hamilton police Staff Sgt. Dave Oleniuk told reporters on Sunday that the victims were targeted.

Oleniuk said that the victims were both living in the residence where they were found.

Investigators are searching for Hamilton-resident David Thomson in connection with the double shooting. He has been described by investigators as being a white male standing about six-foot-one and weighing about 190 pounds. He has short black hair.

Police say he may be driving a 2014 Dodge Ram grey pickup truck with licence plate AX70104.

Police say he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

“If you see him call 911 immediately. Don’t attempt to stop him,” Oleniuk said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-546-3874 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.