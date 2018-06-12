Police search for suspect after pregnant woman punched in stomach at Eaton Centre
A suspect wanted in connection with an assault at the Toronto Eaton Centre is seen in these surveillance camera images. (Toronto police handout)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:44PM EDT
Police are searching for a man accused of punching a pregnant woman in the stomach at the Toronto Eaton Centre on Saturday.
The incident took place at the shopping centre at around 9:40 p.m.
Investigators said the woman was waiting near a washroom with her back to the wall when a man allegedly assaulted her in the stomach area.
She was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was released a short time later.
Officers have released surveillance camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with this investigation. Police said they are urging the public to not approach the suspect if he is spotted but to instead contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).