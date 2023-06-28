Police search for man who allegedly tried to set someone on fire in Oshawa

An image of the suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Oshawa. (Durham Regional Police Service) An image of the suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Oshawa. (Durham Regional Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton