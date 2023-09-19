Toronto

    • Police say lockdowns are lifted at schools east of Toronto, stolen vehicle suspects outstanding

    durham police

    Durham police said the lockdowns have been lifted at some Courtice, Ont. schools.

    On Tuesday morning, police said on social media they are in the area of Parklawn Drive.

    While all of the lockdowns have been lifted, the suspects are still outstanding. No details were provided about the suspects, but police said there are no safety concerns with the schools in the area.

