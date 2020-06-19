TORONTO -- Police say that the suspect involved in a fatal daylight shooting in Toronto’s west-end early Friday afternoon was “lying in wait” for the victim.

Emergency crews were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and St. Clarens Avenue, near Landsowne Avenue, around 11:40 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of a shooting.

According to police, a man believed to be in his 30s had just entered his car when someone approached him and opened fire.

After the incident, citizens pulled the victim out and performed CPR until paramedics arrived, police said. Despite life-saving measures performed by officers, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police Duty Insp. Stacey Davis told reporters Friday afternoon that the shooter appears to have been “lying in wait” inside a vehicle before firing several rounds and then fleeing the area in a vehicle.

“It appears that he was in a vehicle and he was the passenger in a vehicle on one of our side streets,” Davis told reporters at the scene.

Davis said the shooting appeared to be targeted.

SHOOTINGS: (UPDATE)

**11:40 am**

St. Clair Ave W + St. Clarens Ave

- info provided is (one) victim

- victim has succumb to his injuries

- Duty Inspector will update media, location and time will be announced#GO1127664

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 19, 2020

Multiple evidence markers could be seen in a taped-off section of St. Clair Avenue West as investigators canvassed the area for witnesses or video surveillance footage.

Earlier in the day, Toronto Police Const. Edward Parks said there were reports that there were "multiple individuals with firearms” at the time of the incident.

Parks also said that witnesses reported seeing a four-door sedan fleeing the scene as well as two possible male suspects.

No further suspect descriptions have been provided, but Davis did say that the shooter was wearing a hoodie.

“As far as suspects go, we don’t know who the suspects are,” Davis said.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Roads in the area have been closed while the investigation into the fatal shooting continues.