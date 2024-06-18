Police remain on scene of triple fatal shooting at Toronto office
Police remain on scene this morning following a triple fatal shooting inside an office space in Toronto's North York neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.
Investigators previously confirmed that the gunfire broke out in the lobby of a building near Don Mills and Mallard roads, near York Mills Road, shortly before 3:30 p.m.
The suspected gunman, along with a man and a woman, were found dead at the building shortly after the arrival of police, investigators told reporters on Monday.
Police said they are not yet releasing the identity of the deceased as they are still in the process of notifying next-of-kin.
Investigators have released few details about what transpired but previously said that the incident took place inside "some sort of financial transaction" business.
It is not clear if the gunman and victims were known to one another prior to the shooting.
Police said they believe four people were inside the business when the shots rang out and someone inside the building called police.
Nearby Northmount School, an independent all-boys Catholic school located next to scene of the shooting, was briefly placed under a lockdown order on Monday afternoon, along with St. George Mini School & Infant Care, a daycare facility that operates in a nearby building.
Cameras captured several young children from the daycare being wheeled outside in cribs and reunited with their parents and guardians after the lockdown order was lifted.
The daycare is open to children on today, a supervisor of the facility told CP24.
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said that members of the Community Crisis Response Program team will be on site today to support people in the neighbourhood.
With files from CP24's Joanna Lavoie
Police remain on scene of triple fatal shooting at Toronto office
Police remain on scene this morning following a triple fatal shooting inside an office space in North York on Monday afternoon.
Heat waves plague central, eastern provinces, tornado watch to bring heavy rainfall
According to local forecasts, extreme heat wave warnings are in effect for central and eastern Canada, with temperatures feeling as warm as low 40s.
Ottawa couple's loan payments more than double after new company takes over financing
An Ottawa couple is sharing their buyer beware story and the importance of reading the fine print in contracts, following a shocking price hike and interest rate adjustment for their home furnace financing.
Staples stores begin accepting Amazon returns under new partnership
Canadians can now return their Amazon orders through Staples. The e-commerce giant says the office supply retailer's 298 stores are now equipped to handle Amazon returns.
Stellantis recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles to fix software glitch that disables rear camera
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
A smartphone made for kids has launched in Canada. But does it go far enough?
With parents, lawmakers and experts increasingly concerned about the health and safety of kids using social media and excessive screen time, a U.S. company says it has a solution: a 'kid-safe smartphone.'
