Police release video of robbery outside Vaughan business

Police have released video footage of a robbery in Vaughan that was partially captured on camera.

The 34-second clip shows a black, four-door car pulling up outside a building.

Two individuals are then seen exiting the vehicle from the rear driver-side door and the front passenger-side door. The driver, meanwhile, remained in the car.

The suspects are then observed running towards a person near the building and following a brief exchange running back to the vehicle. One of the suspects is seen carrying two dark-coloured bags.

The vehicle then speeds off.

The incident occurred on March 27 at about 4 p.m. near Trowers and Sharer roads, which is north of Highway 407 and east of Pine Valley Road.

According to York Regional Police (YRP), two male suspects exited a vehicle and allegedly threatened to shoot a female who was walking into a business as they demanded that she hand over cash.

Investigators said that the suspects then fled the scene with a quantity of cash in a newer model black BMW 3 series with tinted windows. They were last seen traveling eastbound on Sharer Road, YRP said.

The first suspect is described as a male who was last seen wearing all black clothing, a black face covering, black gloves, and white running shoes, while the second is also a male. He was last seen wearing a black sweater with a hood, a dark face covering, grey track pants, black gloves, and black shoes.