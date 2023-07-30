Police release photo of suspect sought in Brampton stabbing

Peel police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in a stabbing in Brampton last Friday night that left a man injured.

The incident occurred in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Chinguacousy Road at around 6:30 p.m.

Police said two people who are unknown to each other got into a verbal argument, which led to one of them being stabbed multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Meanwhile, officers continue to look for the suspect, who is described as having a slim build and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, dark jeans, black shoes, a black baseball cap and a black backpack.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the man in the photo to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.

Peel police are looking for the man in the photo as he is believed to have stabbed another man in Brampton on Friday, July 28, 2023. (Peel Regional Police)