Police release new details about two men arrested at Midtown Toronto demonstration

Police have released new details about two Toronto men arrested at a demonstration in the city's Midtown area on Sunday.

The arrests happened during a rally in the area of Balmoral Avenue and Yonge Street.

Toronto police said they received a complaint that a man at the demonstration had a knife concealed on their person. They then investigated and took him into custody.

The accused was found to be in possession of a large knife underneath their clothing, police said in a news release.

Sodapop Liptrott, 25, of Toronto, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon. He is schedule to appear in court on May 2.

In a second news release, Toronto police said that another man was seen "entering the crowd and yelling hate-motivated slurs at demonstrators."

This individual then allegedly pushed a victim causing them to fall backwards.

Police said that they took the suspect into custody and that he allegedly resisted arrest.

They said that he was also found to have a knife in his possession.

Stephen Swail, 30, of Toronto, has been charged with assault, assault with intent to resist arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a weapon. He has a May 3 court date.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The intersection of Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue was closed in all directions on Sunday afternoon due to the demonstration.

Around 3:15 p.m., police said attendees stopped at Yonge and Bloor streets, temporarily closing Yonge north of Bloor at Charles Street.

Not long after, they said the demonstration had concluded and that all roads are re-opened.