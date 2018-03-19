

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for three suspects in connection with an abduction that took place early Friday morning.

On Friday at 12:45 a.m., a 27-year-old man was abducted by three men with firearms at McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue. Police say the men fled in a newer-model matte-grey Dodge Charger with sport-type rims.

The suspects drove off on Highway 401 from McCowan Road towards Highway 400. Police have released an image of the vehicle in hopes that someone will recognize it.

Police say all three suspects appear to be black or brown males with medium or dark skin. The first suspect is described as having a medium build, and stands at about five-foot-eleven. He has short, curly, black hair and was last seen wearing red gloves, a grey hoodie, and a mask covering the lower part of his face.

The second suspect is about five-foot-seven with a skinny build, and was last seen with a hoodie covering his head. He wore a blue bandana. The third suspect is simply being described as “tall”.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-222-8477 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.