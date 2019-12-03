Investigators have released an image of a vehicle similar to the one believed to have been involved in a North York hit-and-run that left a 77-year-old woman dead.

Pasquina Lapadula was crossing Islington Avenue, near Aviemore Drive, around 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 28 when she was struck by a vehicle travelling northbound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver involved in the collision fled the scene.

Lapadula went for a walk every morning around that time, her nephew said.

On Tuesday, police said they were searching for a 2016-2018 dark coloured Honda Pilot in connection with the incident. In a news release, investigators released an image of a Honda similar to the one believed to be involved in a hit-and-run.

“Officers are asking the person responsible for this hit and run to contact a lawyer and turn themselves in,” police said in the news release.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.