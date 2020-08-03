TORONTO -- Police have released an image of a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Vaughan, Ont. late Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a commercial plaza near Thistlewood and Islington avenues around 5:40 p.m. When they arrived on scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple shell casings were found in the area, police said.

On Monday, investigators released an image of a suspect vehicle seen travelling north on Islington Avenue following the shooting. The vehicle has been described as a black Ford F-150 pick-up truck with four doors and black rims.

Can you help us ID this vehicle and the suspects inside? It fled N/B on Islington north of Woodbridge Ave yesterday shortly after 5:30pm following a shooting that left a man dead in Vaughan. Call 866-876-5423 x7865 with any tips. More info here --> https://t.co/xnc3r6EHLW pic.twitter.com/hI2zQZsO4b — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 3, 2020

“Investigators are also appealing to anyone who may have been driving in the area of Islington Avenue north of Woodbridge Avenue that may have captured an image of the suspect vehicle,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.