Police release image of man wanted in east Toronto assault investigation

Izaih Shokoff, 21, of Toronto, is wanted in Firearm Investigation. (TPS photo) Izaih Shokoff, 21, of Toronto, is wanted in Firearm Investigation. (TPS photo)
Toronto police have released an image of a man who alleged assaulted another man during an altercation in the city’s east end.

The incident happened on March 2 in the Leslieville neighbourhood, near Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Police said that they were called to that area shortly before 6 p.m.

Investigators allege that two men got into a verbal argument during which one of them assaulted the other with a gun.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

He has since been identified as 21-year-old Izaih Shokoff, of Toronto, and is wanted for one count each of assault cause bodily harm, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possess firearm knowing possession is unauthorized, and possession of a loaded prohibited/restricted firearm, two counts each of assault and careless storage of firearm, and three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm.

Shokoff is described as five foot six and 135 pounds with a thin build and brown hair worn in an afro.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

