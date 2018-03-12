

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police from multiple jurisdictions are searching for a group of suspects near Highway 401 in Ajax after shots were fired during a bank robbery in Durham Region.

Durham Regional Police confirmed in a tweet that officers began pursuing the suspects on Highway 401 after shots were fired during a bank robbery in Clarington.

At some point during the pursuit, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the suspects abandoned the vehicle on the Highway 401 ramp eastbound near Salem Road and fled on foot.

The incident has forced the closure of one eastbound lane on Highway 401 between Salem and Stevenson roads.

“This will be led primarily by Durham Regional Police but because the vehicle was located on the 401, obviously we’re going to assist with them,” Schmidt told CP24.

“We’re continuing to search the area for some suspects.”

Video from the CTV News Toronto chopper shows heavily armed officers gathered near the abandoned black car on the side of the highway. At one point, police officers and canine members jumped a fence leading to a wooded area to continue their search.

Schmidt said the OPP helicopter has also been assisting with the search.

“We have canine units and emergency response team members in the area along with Whitby OPP officers,” Schmidt said.

The ongoing investigation is causing delays in the area. One right lane on Highway 401 eastbound has been closed between Salem and Stevenson roads as a result.

“Please be aware that there will be delays in that area because of visual distraction," he said. "Please be alert and be attentive and please drive safely.”

No arrests have been made nor have police released any further information about the suspects. No one sustained any injuries during the bank robbery.