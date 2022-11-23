Police officer who fatally shot teen argues inquest should consider 'suicide by cop'

Const. James Forcillo leaves court in Toronto on Monday, Jan. 25, 2016.The former Toronto police officer who shot and killed a distraught teen is arguing that his web browsing history and text messages in the months leading up to his death should be included in an inquest examining his death to explore whether he was committing suicide by cop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Const. James Forcillo leaves court in Toronto on Monday, Jan. 25, 2016.The former Toronto police officer who shot and killed a distraught teen is arguing that his web browsing history and text messages in the months leading up to his death should be included in an inquest examining his death to explore whether he was committing suicide by cop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts

Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.

Aryeh Schupak, 15, was heading to a Jewish seminary when the blast went off.

Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory

Employees at the world's biggest Apple iPhone factory were beaten and detained in protests over pay amid anti-virus controls, according to witnesses and videos on social media Wednesday, as tensions mount over Chinese efforts to combat a renewed rise in infections.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton