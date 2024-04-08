Police looking to ID deceased woman found in backyard near Lake Ontario shoreline

Police in Peel Region are reaching out to the public as they work to identify a woman who was found deceased along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga late last month.

On March 25, just before noon, police and paramedics were called to the area just west of Cooksville Creek after the body of an adult was found in the backyard of a residence off Richey Crescent.

Media officer Const. Richard Chin said that the body was at that location for a maximum of 48 hours.

“Despite the best efforts of investigators, including fingerprint comparisons and federal database searches of missing persons, (we) have been unable to identify the woman,” Peel Regional Police (PRP) said in a news release.

Investigators produced by a forensic artist that closely resembles the deceased woman.

Police said that she is believed to be between 50 and 60 year old and five foot tall with a medium build, black and grey hair and partial dentures.

The woman was wearing a black tank top, black yoga pants, and boots.

Anyone with information that may help police in identifying the woman and locating her family is asked to contact PRP’s 12 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.