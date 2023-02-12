Police looking for man who allegedly followed woman off TTC bus, sexually assaulted her twice

Police are searching for a man who allegedly followed a woman off a TTC bus and sexually assaulted her in downtown Toronto early Saturday morning.

According to a release issued by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) Sunday, the incident was reported at approximately 4:15 a.m. from the area of Bathurst and Wells streets, south of Dupont Street.

Police say it was reported that a 29-year-old woman was travelling on a TTC bus on the 307 route, and, when she exited the bus, the man followed her on foot.

The man then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman before leaving the area, taking her cell phone with him.

Police say the woman then followed the man in an effort to retrieve her cell phone, and the man sexually assaulted her for a second time.

The woman was then able to flee, police said.

The suspect is described as standing five-foot-ten with thick, dark eyebrows, and bald. He was last seen wearing a grey toque, grey jacket, long pants, and a blue mask.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.