Police locate father of toddler found in Milton
Halton Police have located a toddler’s father after she was found wandering in Milton Sunday morning.
The little girl appears to be 18-24 months old and was located near Scott Drive and Derry Road at 11:45 a.m., according to police.
Police note that the matter is still under investigation.