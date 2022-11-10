Police launch Toronto edition of Monopoly; proceeds to support local charities

A new edition of a classic board game with a local twist is now on sale in support of charities across Toronto.

Charitable organization ProAction Cops & Kids and Toronto Police Service (TPS) launched the Monopoly: Toronto Edition board game at police headquarters on Thursday.

Licensed by Hasbro Inc., the limited-edition board game features notable landmarks across the Greater Toronto Area, including the CN Tower, Canada’s Wonderland, Cadillac Fairview (CF) Toronto Eaton Centre and Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada.

ProAction Cops & Kids led the creation of the game and a portion of the proceeds from each one sold will be directed to 11 charities across the city.

“We believe that we could spearhead the creation of the Toronto version (of Monopoly) on a much larger scale as a way of fundraising for multiple charities across the GTA, all of whom had to deal with their own significant challenges over the last two years,” Stephen Kouri, president of ProAction Cops & Kids’ board of directors, said.

Toronto police Chief James Ramer was on hand for the launch and applauded the charitable organization’s efforts to raise money for deserving charities.

“I'm pleased to offer the support of the Toronto Police Service for this collaborative initiative, which highlights iconic destinations that represent our city,” Ramer said. “This initiative is already a success as it has brought all of us together today and will benefit so many people.”

Ethan, an ambassador for Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, was also at the launch this morning to try out the game with chief Ramer.

Kouri said creating the game was a collaborative effort with the support of a variety of sponsors, including its largest backer, Cadillac Fairview.

“At CF, real estate is our game. So it's only fitting that we are part of the classic board game that not only teaches you important financial negotiation and property management strategy, but is a gaming tradition that brings families and friends together, which our centres do daily, seasonally and yearly,” CF Toronto Eaton Centre’s General Manager Sheila Jennings said.

Charities that will receive proceeds from game sales include the SickKids Foundation, United Way, Jays Care Foundation, MLSE Foundation, Hope Air, The Keg Spirit Foundation, Hellenic Heritage, Mackenzie Health Foundation, Campfire Circle, Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy, and ProAction Cops & Kids.

ProAction Cops & Kids was founded in 1991 and brings cops and kids together through skill-building and mentoring programs. Since its inception, the organization has supported over 2,250 police-led programs across the GTA.

“I am proud to say that many Toronto Police officers are currently involved with and are leading ProAction programs and neighborhoods across the city. Programs including yoga, basketball, soccer, culinary classes, carpentry, career exploration, dance, and developing leadership skills,” Ramer said.

“These programs help participating youth build important life and social skills that allow them to succeed in school, achieve career aspirations, and become mentors to other youth and contribute positively to their community,” he added.

Interested gamers can purchase the Toronto edition of Monopoly online or at select game sponsor gift shops, including the gift shop at Toronto police headquarters.