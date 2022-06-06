Police investigating threat at Toronto school, lockdown lifted, TDSB say

The Toronto District School Board says police are investigating a threat at a school in the city's east end while a lockdown at the institution has been lifted.

The TDSB says that all students at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Collegiate, located at Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road in Scarborough, are safe.

Due to a separate threat, the TDSB says that Jack Miner Senior Public School, also located in Scarborough just blocks away, was in hold and secure, but that measure has also been lifted.

There is no known connection between the two threats at this point in time.

Hold and secures at several other institutions, given their proximity, have also been lifted. Those institutions include: Guildwood Junior Public School, Maplewood High School, Eastview Public School, Poplar Road Junior Public School and Elizabeth Simcoe Junior Public School.

On Friday, police say a student in the Guildwood area called and left a message of concern. This morning at 9:30 a.m., they say another call came in.

Police are on the scene investigating.