TORONTO -- Police are investigating an altercation between tow truck drivers in North York less than 24 hours after two tow trucks were shot at in the city.

Police were called to the area of Highway 401 and Keele Street around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

During the altercation, police said one of the drivers was seen with a gun. The suspect fled the area but police later took one man into custody.

There were no injuries reported.

The incident comes after two separate shootings involving tow trucks were reported in the city overnight. The first one occurred around midnight in the area of Highway 401 and Avenue, while the other shooting took place a short time later near Highway 401 and Leslie Street.

Police have not been able to confirm if the same suspect is responsible for both shootings.