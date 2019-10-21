

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police say they are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in Mississauga Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Four Springs Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West, near Hurontario Street, around 3:35 p.m.

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased person inside the residence.

A child, who was also inside the residence, was transported to a local hospital for assessment, police said. Investigators said there were no reported physical injuries to the child.

No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of the death.

This is a developing news story. More to come.