Police investigating suspected hate-motivated incident involving armed man at Jewish school
A 21-year-old Toronto man is facing a slew of charges following a suspected hate-motivated incident at a Jewish school in North York.
The incident, which Toronto police say appears to be an isolated one, happened on Wednesday at Yeshiva Gedolah of Toronto, near Lawrence Avenue West and Bathurst Street.
According to Toronto police, a man was riding his bicycle through school property when he was confronted by students for being on the property.
This individual reportedly returned a little while later and started yelling at the students. Police said he also made anti-Semitic comments.
School staff then confronted the man and a physical confrontation broke out during which a staff member was threatened and assaulted, police allege.
Kyle McLeod, 21, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with a variety of offences, including assault with a weapon. He is set to appear in court on July 28.
Toronto police’s Hate Crime Unit is involved and is investigating this incident as a suspected hate-motivated incident.
Jewish human rights group Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre (FSWC) for Holocaust Studies is decrying this latest incident of anti-Semitism.
"It is extremely troubling that a man with a weapon violently threatened people at a yeshiva and, even more disturbingly, yelled that he wanted to kill Jews. … and the perpetrator must face consequences for his disturbing actions," Jaime Kirzner-Roberts, FSWC's Director of Policy, said in a May 26 statement.
This incident comes as Toronto police report a 22 per cent year-over-year increase in hate crimes, the majority of which are directed at the city’s small Jewish community.
"Such an attack comes on the heels of the Toronto Police Service's most recent annual hate crime report that once again showed the city's Jewish community as the most targeted group. Jewish students deserve to go to school without fearing threats and violence,” Kirzner-Roberts said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police in Texas waited 48 minutes in school before pursuing shooter
Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week's attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, 'Please send the police now,' as nearly 20 officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said Friday.
'I don't deserve this': Amber Heard responds to online hate
As Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard wound down, Heard took her final opportunity on the stand to comment on the hate and backlash she’s endured online during the trial.
Three Canadian cities rank among the world's best for work-life balance
A new report says Ottawa, Vancouver and Toronto rank among the top 20 cities around the world when it comes to work-life balance.
New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.
She smeared blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
An 11-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back for her so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.
102-year-old veteran wins campaign for Dutch citizenship after a 70-year wait
For 70 years, Andre Hissink has held a grudge against the Dutch government, but this week, the 102-year-old Second World War veteran’s persistence paid off – the Dutch king granted his wish for a rare dual citizenship.
Canada raids emergency stockpile to send medical equipment to Ukraine
Canada has tapped into its own strategic stockpile of emergency medical supplies -- stored for a national emergency -- to help Ukraine. It has donated over 375,000 items of medical equipment and medicines from Canada's strategic stockpile since the invasion by Russia began.
'Died of a broken heart': Can it really happen?
Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, more commonly known as 'broken heart syndrome' or stress-induced cardiomyopathy, is an actual medical condition triggered by severe emotional or physical stress and is different from a heart attack.
Jury deliberations begin in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial
After a six-week trial in which Johnny Depp and Amber Heard tore into each other over the nasty details of their short marriage, both sides told a jury the exact same thing Friday -- they want their lives back.
Montreal
-
Three things most likely to be legally challenged in Bill 96
Is it unconstitutional to make someone pay to get a legal document translated into French? One of Montreal's top lawyers thinks so, and pointed out two other things from Bill 96 that he thinks the courts would most easily find fault with.
-
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
-
Hydro-Quebec gears up for 'very big weekend' in attempt to restore power to 30,000 homes
Hydro-Quebec is still struggling to restore power to tens of thousands of homes left without electricity, six days after deadly storms hit in Quebec and Ontario.
London
-
LPS seeking public's assistance after gun fired in downtown London overnight
The London Police Service is requesting the public’s help with locating a person of interest after a gun was fired on Richmond Row in the early morning hours of Friday.
-
London man facing impaired driving charges after SUV collides with gravel truck
A London man is facing impaired-related charges after a vehicle he was driving collided with a gravel truck on Wednesday morning, according to police.
-
74-year-old 'sparkplug' earns national volunteer award
Pat Clifford is the engine that keeps the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Goderich, Ont. running — and it’s for those reasons the soon-to-be 75-year-old has earned the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.
Kitchener
-
Guelph high school volleyball referee facing multiple sex assault charges
A man, who was a referee at high school volleyball games in Guelph for more than 30 years, is facing sex assault-related charges.
-
Region says high safety risk at Kitchener encampment, residents will have to move
The Region of Waterloo says there's a high safety risk at a Kitchener encampment and they are working with residents to prepare them for their eventual move.
-
Red paint removed from Queen Victoria statue – again
The Queen Victoria statue in downtown Kitchener is once again clean after it was splashed with red paint earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury duo honoured for Totten Mine rescue efforts
Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) has honoured two people from Sudbury for their rescue efforts during last year's rescue at Totten Mine.
-
Sudbury man charged with luring, assaulting victim under the age of 16
A 54-year-old man is facing several charges in Sudbury, including sexual assault, following an investigation triggered by reports someone was trying to traffic a victim under the age of 16.
-
WATCH
WATCH | New video appears to show man carrying air rifle on Toronto streets before being killed by police
Security footage obtained by CTV News Toronto appears to show the man killed by police after walking down residential streets carrying a BB fgun Thursday in the moment before the shooting.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa 'will not meet' commitment to restore power to bulk of grid by Friday night
As of Friday evening, 26,000 Hydro Ottawa customers remain without power in all neighbourhoods of the city.
-
Principal leaving Orleans French Catholic high school two weeks after dress code blitz
The principal of a French Catholic high school in Orleans is leaving the school this week, two weeks after students said a dress code enforcement "blitz" left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
Ottawa race weekend is back and it could be a record breaking year for a first time participant
Approximately 25,000 people will take part in Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
Windsor
-
Windsor police seek help identifying driver after rollover crash
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identify a driver who fled after a rollover crash.
-
'Just do Mable things': Father of 18-year-old Pain Court crash victim shares memories of his daughter
It’s been a long and sorrow-filled week for the extended families of Mable Baker, an 18-year-old Chatham-Kent woman who was involved in a fatal car crash last weekend.
-
24-Hour Drum Marathon returns to benefit local charities
A local musician will be back on stage for the 16th annual 24-Hour Drum Marathon.
Barrie
-
Paul Sadlon sexual assault trial wraps with closing submissions
On the final day of the Paul Sadlon sexual assault trial, the defence called the complainant's allegations "straight out lies" and "not believable at all."
-
OPP search for missing senior in Springwater Township
Provincial police are searching for a missing senior who went for a walk with his two dogs on trails behind his home in Springwater Township Thursday afternoon.
-
Going Green? Can Parry Sound-Muskoka be swayed from tradition
The Green Party has set its sights on the riding of Parry Sound-Muskoka, ramping up resources as early polling puts the party in a close race to earn a seat at Queen's Park.
Atlantic
-
More than 18 hours to find five N.S. mass shooting victims was 'deficient': lawyer
A lawyer for families of victims killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting says an 18-hour delay in finding five bodies of those murdered is a sign of "deficient" policing.
-
Cape Breton teen in hospital after falling nearly 40 feet over cliff in Glace Bay
A Cape Breton father is warning the public of the dangers in the area he lives after his teenager son fell nearly 40 feet over a cliff in Glace Bay.
-
Supreme Court decision could affect Justin Bourque’s sentence: Lawyer
The lawyer who represented a man who murdered three RCMP officers nearly eight years ago in Moncton, N.B., said a decision made by the Supreme Court of Canada Friday may potentially change his sentence.
Calgary
-
'No way we're cheering for the Oilers': Flames fans react to Game 5 loss
Calgary Flames fans are still coming to terms with a playoff series loss to the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night in a game that saw both controversy and heartbreak following a Connor McDavid overtime goal.
-
Aggressive coyotes attack dog and its owner in Calgary's Fish Creek Provincial Park
Alberta Parks has closed a section of Fish Creek Provincial Park in the city's southeast after aggressive coyotes attacked a dog and its owner.
-
Emergency crews respond to 2-vehicle crash on Highway 1
RCMP are investigating the circumstances of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
47-year-old man killed in Dugald Road crash: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are telling people to find an alternate route this afternoon as they are investigating a fatal crash near the St. Boniface Industrial Park.
-
'Mom, you gotta carry on': 58-year-old Winnipegger inspired to graduate high school by late son
Fifty-eight-year-old Vivian Ketchum is set to receive her high school diploma at a graduation ceremony at the University of Winnipeg next month. It is a moment that is decades in the making.
-
Manitoba's minimum wage must stay competitive: Premier Stefanson
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is hinting at an increase in the minimum wage.
Vancouver
-
Charges approved in 'very serious and traumatic' Surrey sexual assault involving break-in, confinement
A man identified previously by police has now been charged in connection with what officers call a "very serious and traumatic" sexual assault in Surrey, B.C.
-
Popular hike the Grouse Grind reopening Saturday morning
The popular Grouse Grind Trail is set to reopen this weekend, following a colder-than-usual spring that kept conditions icy well into May.
-
Double stabbing at Vancouver apartment sends women to hospital
Vancouver police are investigating a double stabbing they say happened at an apartment building in Kitsilano Friday morning.
Edmonton
-
Shooting near Rogers Place playoff party witnessed by EPS officers
A 19-year-old man is in police custody after a shooting near Rogers Place after an Edmonton Oilers viewing party ended Thursday evening.
-
Woman sexually assaulted in west Edmonton, police searching for attacker
Police are looking for a man who they say sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman on Thursday.
-
Golden shovels break ground for 6-year Valley Line West construction
Ground was officially broken on Edmonton's Valley Line West LRT route on Friday.