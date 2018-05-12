Police investigating homicide in Kleinburg, one person in custody
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, May 12, 2018 7:12AM EDT
One person is dead after an early-morning homicide at a home in Kleinburg.
York Regional Police say that they were called to the residence on Timber Creek Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m.
They say that one deceased party was found on scene.
Another person has since been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police say.
Homicide detectives are investigating.