TORONTO
Toronto

Police investigating fourth shooting at Richmond Hill cinema since May

Share

Police have released surveillance camera footage that shows a suspect opening fire on a Richmond Hall cinema for the fourth time in less than two months.

The latest incident occurred near the front entrance of the shuttered cinema in the vicinity of Highway 7 and East Beaver Creek Road at around 3:15 a.m. on June 29.

In the video, a blue car is seen coming to a stop outside the cinema. An occupant in the back seat is then seen firing at least five shots in the direction of the building through an open window. The car then speeds away from the scene.

Police say that officers located a number of bullet holes in the front doors of the building as well as shell casings nearby.

It was the fourth shooting targeting the cinema since May 17, though police say that a different vehicle was used in each occurrence.

No injuries have been reported as a result of any of the shooting.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone else with information about any of the incidents to come forward.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion Are financial advisors just glorified salespeople?

Financial advisors can be an excellent resource for busy consumers, but recent allegations against employees of major Canadian banks have raised questions about the integrity of financial advice. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew addresses some of these concerns and highlights the distinction between unethical practices and the genuine value that good advisors can offer.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News