Police investigating fourth shooting at Richmond Hill cinema since May

Police have released surveillance camera footage that shows a suspect opening fire on a Richmond Hall cinema for the fourth time in less than two months.

The latest incident occurred near the front entrance of the shuttered cinema in the vicinity of Highway 7 and East Beaver Creek Road at around 3:15 a.m. on June 29.

In the video, a blue car is seen coming to a stop outside the cinema. An occupant in the back seat is then seen firing at least five shots in the direction of the building through an open window. The car then speeds away from the scene.

Police say that officers located a number of bullet holes in the front doors of the building as well as shell casings nearby.

It was the fourth shooting targeting the cinema since May 17, though police say that a different vehicle was used in each occurrence.

No injuries have been reported as a result of any of the shooting.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone else with information about any of the incidents to come forward.