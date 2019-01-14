

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating six Second World War medals that were stolen from a Toronto residence over the weekend.

The items were taken from a residence near Jarvis Street and Mount Pleasant Road in the early morning hours on Jan. 12.

Police said the suspect took numerous items, including a box containing the medals. The box was found a short distance away from the house, but the medals were missing.

The stolen medals include the War Medal 1939-1945, the 1939-1945 Star, the France and Germany Star, the Defence Medal, the Canadian Volunteer Service Medal, and the Military Medal.

“Police are asking people in the Jarvis and Bloor area to keep any eye out for these medals in case they were also discarded or are being made available for resale and contact police with any information,” investigators said in a news release issued Monday.

Police have not provided a suspect description.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 416-808-5100 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers immediately.