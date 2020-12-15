TORONTO -- Police are investigating after gunfire was reportedly exchanged between moving vehicles on one of Toronto's busiest highway interchanges in broad daylight Tuesday.

Police received a call about gunfire in the area of Highway 400 and Highway 401 at around 2:37 p.m., Toronto police said.

Officers managed to locate the vehicle that was reportedly shot at. No injuries have been reported so far.

The suspect vehicle was last spotted heading west on Highway 401, Toronto police said.

Traffic delays are expected in the area as police investigate the incident.

The westbound collector lanes of highway 401 are closed at Keele Street. The northbound lanes of highway 400 are currently closed at Highway 401. The northbound lanes of Keele Street are currently closed at Highway 401.