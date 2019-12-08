RICHMOND HILL -- York Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired at a vehicle in Richmond Hill.

Officers were called to a commuter parking lot in the area of Highway 404 and Major Mackenzie Drive at around 8:15 p.m.

Police said shots were fired from a white pickup at a tow truck. The white pickup also collided with the truck.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene with extensive damage, police said. It was last seen southbound on Highway 404.

Investigators said the shooting looks targeted.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have dashcam video to contact them.

The southbound 404 ramp is closed for investigation.