TORONTO
Toronto

Police investigating after pedestrian struck and killed in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police) A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)
Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Brampton on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred in the area of Mississauga Road and Williams Parkway at around 7 a.m.

According to police, the pedestrian, an adult male, was struck by a vehicle and subsequently pronounced dead. The driver remained at the scene, police confirmed.

Police have not released the age of the deceased.

