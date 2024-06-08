TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police investigating after man shows up at York Region hospital with gunshot wound

    A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
    York Regional Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Saturday afternoon.

    Police say a man in his 30s showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

    The victim is in non-life-threatening condition, police say.

    No other information about the shooting has been released, including where it occurred and suspect description.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-830-0303 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    

    

