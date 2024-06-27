TORONTO
Toronto

Police investigating after male found dead in vehicle in Toronto's west end

Toronto police are investigating after a male was found dead in a vehicle near Bloor and Ossington. Toronto police are investigating after a male was found dead in a vehicle near Bloor and Ossington.
Share

Police say they are investigating after a person was found dead in a vehicle in the city’s west end this morning.

According to police, the male was found in a vehicle in a parking lot near Ossington Avenue and Bloor Street shortly before 9 a.m.

Police have not released any information about the cause of death but say it is considered suspicious.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact police.

No road closures are in effect as a result of the investigation.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate

U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Thursday, June 27 in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, follow along in a live chat with expert analysis on CTVNews.ca, and CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials.

Canadians can soon fix their Apple products. Here's how

Has your iPhone screen cracked, or does your MacBook battery not charge like it used to? Instead of sending it in to an Apple repair centre or scheduling an appointment with a Genius Bar, Canadians will soon be able to fix their own devices at home.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News