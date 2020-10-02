PICKERING -- Durham Regional Police were at Pickering Nuclear Generating Station investigating a suspicious package on Friday afternoon.

Police said they responded to reports of a suspicious package in the nuclear plant’s Montgomery parking lot located outside the visitors’ centre.

“Station staff have been asked to remain in their offices. There is no risk to the public,” Ontario Power Generation said in a statement to CP24.

Members of the explosives disposal unit were at the scene.

Police said a robot was called in to assist and possibly detonate the package.

At around 2:15 p.m., police said the item was rendered safe and their units left the scene.

No criminality was involved in the incident, police said.