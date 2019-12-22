Police investigate 'suspicious' death after woman found downtown with serious injuries
Published Sunday, December 22, 2019 5:48PM EST Last Updated Sunday, December 22, 2019 7:14PM EST
TORONTO -- Toronto police say they have arrested a man after a woman died in hospital due to serious injuries.
Officers said they found the woman seriously injured near Harbord Street and Brunswick Avenue at around 2:42 p.m.
The woman was taken to hospital by paramedics, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.
Officers said her death is being treated as suspicious, and one man is in custody.
Police are continuing to investigate.
