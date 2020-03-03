TORONTO -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man died in a targeted shooting in Stoney Creek late Monday night.

Police were called to the Portofino Place area in Hamilton just before 11 p.m. for a report about residents hearing the sound of gunshots.

At the scene, officers located a 42-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics attended to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim pulled into the driveway of his home on Portofino Place at around 10:45 pm. Monday, which is when the gunman, who was hiding nearby, allegedly opened gunfire.

Const. Jerome Stewart told CTV News Toronto that police have identified a suspect vehicle, a four-door Sedan. He also said there may be multiple suspects.

Police said they are not releasing the victim’s name, but neighbours said he was a married father of three children.

Officers said they are continuing their investigation with assistance from their major crime and forensics units.

"We are asking area residents to check their security cameras for anything suspicious and to contact police," Stewart said.