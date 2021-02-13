TORONTO -- Police say they are investigating reports that door handles were removed from the suites of residents who tested positive for COVID-19 at a retirement home in Courtice, Ont.

Officers in Durham Region said the incident allegedly took place at White Cliffe Terrace Retirement Residence, and said someone came forward to police about the matter.

CP24 and CTV News Toronto have obtained a copy of a letter that Verve Senior Living, the company that runs the home, sent to families of residents on Feb. 10.

In the letter, the company wrote that “a small” number of door handles were removed within the assisted living household.

“It was a violation of our protocols and practices. As soon as we became aware of the incident, all resident's door handles were immediately reinstalled,” David Bird, president and CEO of Verve Senior Living, wrote in the letter.

“The general manager was immediately placed on leave as soon as we learned of the incident … There is absolutely no excuse to remove door handles - ever. We never lock in or prevent the free movement of our residents."

Bird stated that a senior team member at the residence is now conducting a review of all operations and supporting residents and staff members.

He said that no residents were harmed as a result of the door handles being removed, and investigators are trying to learn how long the doors were left that way.

CP24 has reached out to Verve Senior Living but has not yet received a response.

The Ontario Ministry of Seniors and Accessibility issued a statement about the issue on Saturday morning.

"This kind of action is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The home placed its general manager on leave as soon as they learned of the incident,” the ministry said.

“We have reached out to the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority (RHRA) to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted."

The RHRA said it’s been in touch with Durham Regional Police about the issue.

“At this time, the RHRA believes that residents do not face additional risk of harm. If at any time this changes, we will not hesitate to act immediately,” the agency said in a statement on Saturday.

“The RHRA will continue to work with the licensee to ensure that this conduct does not occur again, and will collaborate with our community partners as needed to ensure all residents remain safe.”

The agency said it conducted an inspection of the home on Feb. 4, and the results of the report will be made public once it is complete.