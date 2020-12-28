TORONTO -- Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Oshawa on Monday morning.

Police said they were called to the scene of the stabbing on Banting Avenue at around 9 a.m.

The male victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries, but is now in stable condition, police said.

Investigators reported that one man in his 20s is currently in police custody.