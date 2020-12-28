Advertisement
Police investigate after 23-year-old man seriously injured in Oshawa stabbing
Published Monday, December 28, 2020 9:47AM EST Last Updated Monday, December 28, 2020 11:51AM EST
Police are investigating a stabbing in Oshawa that left one person seriously injured.
TORONTO -- Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Oshawa on Monday morning.
Police said they were called to the scene of the stabbing on Banting Avenue at around 9 a.m.
The male victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries, but is now in stable condition, police said.
Investigators reported that one man in his 20s is currently in police custody.