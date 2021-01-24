TORONTO -- A 43-year-old Markham woman who was a prominent member of the Caribbean community in Toronto was found dead in Jamaica Thursday, and police are now investigating her death as a homicide.

Const. Delon Farr of Runaway Bay police confirmed to CP24 Sunday that the body of a woman was discovered in an apartment complex she was renting on Jan. 21. Runaway Bay is a town on the country's north coast. It is approximately 100 kilometres away from Jamaica's capital of Kingston.

Family members have identified the victim as Latoya Alcindor.

Tashia Antoine, a cousin of Alcindor, told CP24 that her cousin travelled to the country on Dec. 27 to pursue some business opportunities and met a friend, "who she was seeing."

Antoine said they believe the friend is the suspect. She noted that her cousin was last seen with the man on Jan. 18.

"We're hoping with the media attention on this case that it will help in finding this person so we can get some answers to her tragic death," Antoine said.

Police have not released further details about the case, including suspect information.

Antoine said the Canadian government has contacted the family.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said in a statement to CP24 that consular services are being provided to the family.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Canadian deceased in Jamaica," the spokesperson said.

"Consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information. Due to the provisions under the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed."

Antoine described her cousin as a caring mother of two who took in her nephew after his mother passed away.

"She was heavily invested in making costumes for Caribana. She was a promoter," Antoine said.

"She was a very caring, honest, open person who was very, very loved by her community, and she will be dearly missed."