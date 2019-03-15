

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Ontario Provincial Police have identified a man found dead at the side of a rural roadway in north Oshawa earlier this week and say they are treating his death as a homicide.

Police say that a City of Oshawa worker who was driving along Stevenson Road near Raglan Road at around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday and he observed the body on the west side of the roadway.

They say that the worker then went to get a closer look and was able to confirm that the individual was in fact deceased. That’s when he called police.

Durham Regional Police said that officers who attended the scene found the deceased with “obvious signs of trauma.”

On Friday, officers from the OPP identified the man as Jason John Brown, 43, of Kitchener, Ont.

After a post-mortem examination was finished Friday, police said Brown’s death was a homicide.

The OPP were first alerted about Brown on Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m., when he was reported missing from a location in Harriston, Ontario, in Wellington County.

The investigation into his murder is being handled jointly by the OPP, Durham Regional Police and Waterloo Regional Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stopper