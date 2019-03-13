

CTV News Toronto





The suspicious death of a man whose body was found by the side of a road in Oshawa this morning is being investigated by homicide detectives.

According to Durham police, a City of Oshawa employee was driving on Stevenson Road North, near Raglan Road West, shortly after 8 a.m. when he noticed something odd on the west side of the road.

The passerby “got a closer look,” police said, and quickly realized it was the body of a man.

When officers arrived at the scene, they determined that the victim had “obvious signs of trauma” and called in homicide and forensic teams to investigate further.

The probe is ongoing. Police are trying to determine the identity of the man.

Roads may have been closed in the area to accommodate an investigation.

More to come…