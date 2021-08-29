TORONTO -- A man killed in a triple shooting in Toronto on Saturday has been identified by police as 35-year-old Sahal Sahal of Toronto.

Toronto Police Services (TPS) issued a statement Sunday identifying the deceased.

According to police, officers were in the area of Adelaide and Duncan streets at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday when they heard the sound of gunshots.

Two women were also shot and injured during the incident, one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries, police say.

"All we know is that they were on the sidewalk walking in the area when the altercation happened so we don't have anything further at this stage," Inspector Kelly Skinner told CP24.

All three victims were transported to hospital, where Sahal later died from his injuries.

Police believe all three victims know each other.

A white vehicle was seen leaving the area after the shooting, according to police.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects at this time.

Anyone with information or dash camera/surveillance video of the area is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400.