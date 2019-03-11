

CTV News Toronto





A 32-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a daytime shooting in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said they were alerted to the incident near Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road shortly before 11:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a nearby plaza.

He was transported to a local trauma centre for treatment, but later died in hospital.

Police said that a male suspect was seen fleeing the area heading eastbound on Dundas Street. No further suspect descriptions have been provided by investigators.

A burned-out, abandoned vehicle was found nearby the scene, but investigators have not confirmed whether it is connected to the shooting.

Video from the CTV News Toronto Chopper shows police cruisers blocking off an area around a plaza. Some roads in the area have been closed to accommodate the investigation.

Two daycares– Mini Skool and Maya Bee – were placed under hold and secure orders while officers investigated. The orders have since been lifted.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate the case.