Police identify 26-year-old fatally shot at Toronto funeral

Investigators have released the name of a 26-year-old Barrie man shot to death Thursday afternoon while attending a funeral for another man shot dead in Toronto earlier in the week.

Ayub Hirsi Ali was at the Toronto Muslim Cemetery on Leslie Street on Richmond Hill on Thursday with about 60 other people when gunshots rang out.

He and another 27-year-old man were struck by multiple bullets.

Police arrived and found both men and rushed them to hospital for treatment.

Ali was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

Invetigators said Friday that Ali was charged in the 2015 homicide of Kabil Abdulkhadir, 27, outside the Marriott hotel on Bay Street in downtown Toronto in 2015.

The manager of the cemetery, Sabi Asan, told CP24 that Thursday afternoon’s funeral was for Gidid Mohamed.

Toronto police previously identified Mohamed as the 27-year-old man who was gunned down outside a social club in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road early Tuesday morning.

Investigators have not arrested anyone in connection with that shooting, which also sent a 37-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said Friday they are looking for three male suspects in the funeral shooting.

They fled the scene in an SUV last seen heading north on Leslie Street.

Wiith files from CP24’s Eden Debebe and Bryann Aguilar.