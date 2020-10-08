TORONTO -- Police have identified a 20-year-old man who was shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment block in central Oshawa on Monday night.

Sometime around 10:15 p.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to the corner of King and Farewell streets in Oshawa for a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

They arrived to find the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He later died of his injuries.

On Thursday, investigators identified him as Tyler Bennett of Ajax.

Three people who were arrested near the scene of the shooting that night have each been released unconditionally without charge, police said.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call Det. Dorego at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5319.