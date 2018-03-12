Police ID victim of deadly daylight shooting in Etobicoke
Police have identified Dwayne Anthony Vidal, a 31-year-old Toronto man, as the victim of a deadly daylight shooting in Etobicoke over the weekend.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 7:20AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 12, 2018 7:21AM EDT
A 31-year-old Toronto man has been identified as the victim of a fatal daylight shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday evening.
Police say 31-year-old Dwayne Anthony Vidal was shot in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday.
He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but police confirmed Sunday that he later died in hospital.
The suspect was previously described by police as a black male who is approximately five-foot-nine to six-foot and was wearing a black hoodie. Investigators say his face was concealed at the time of the shooting.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.