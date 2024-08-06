Police detonate suspicious package found at UofT Scarborough

A suspicious package found in a building at the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus, which prompted an evacuation, has been detonated, police say.

According to the school, campus safety officers found the package during a regular patrol in the Environment Sciences and Chemistry building, near Military Trail and Ellesmere Road.

It is unclear what kind of package was found, but Toronto police said the building was evacuated as its explosive devices unit responded. Roads in the area remain closed.

After the package was detonated, police said its canine unit was checking the campus for further devices.

In a post on its website, U of T Scarborough added that police asked the neary Instructional Centre to be evacuated as well.

“Daycare and Camp U of T pickups can be done from main campus. Parents and caregivers who have picked up kids but cannot leave campus can wait in the Student Centre,” the university said.