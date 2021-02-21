TORONTO -- Police are responding to reports of a large gathering at an apartment in Toronto where bottles are being thrown from a balcony onto the street from more than 30 storeys high.

Authorities responded to a building in the York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard area just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said the bottles pose "significant danger to pedestrians underneath" and that York Street has been closed in both directions in the area.

There have been no reports of injuries.

This is a developing new story. More information to come.